SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

