SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
