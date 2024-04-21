SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.07. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 29,878 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

