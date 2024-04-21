Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 7,610 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,946,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.70 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.