Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 7,610 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,700 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,847,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,946,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM opened at $29.70 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

