Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $3.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.49.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

