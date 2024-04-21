Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,991,000 after buying an additional 298,487 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 535,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 550,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

