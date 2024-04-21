Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.