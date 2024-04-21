Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

