Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $29,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $279.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

