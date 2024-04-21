Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.67) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.32) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,362.50 ($16.96).
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.5 %
Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
