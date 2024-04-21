Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.04.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

