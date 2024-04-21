SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 999,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,267,794 shares.The stock last traded at $49.73 and had previously closed at $49.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

