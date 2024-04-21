Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.54. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 378,240 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

