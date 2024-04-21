Stephens Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.