Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,624 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

