Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 900 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $4,093,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ANET opened at $246.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,229 shares of company stock worth $97,968,530. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

