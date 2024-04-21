Stephenson & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

