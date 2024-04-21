Stephenson & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM opened at $193.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

