Stephenson & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,899 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.