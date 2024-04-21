Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target to $20.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CPLP has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $16.90 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 472,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

