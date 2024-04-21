StockNews.com Begins Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 82.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 385,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 771,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,258,000 after buying an additional 150,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

