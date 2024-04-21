StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
