Strs Ohio Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FN opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day moving average of $185.35. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

