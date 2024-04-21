Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Entegris worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $122.20 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.