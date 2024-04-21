Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,914 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lamb Weston worth $37,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

