SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

