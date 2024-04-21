SVB Wealth LLC Sells 2,948 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

