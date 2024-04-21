Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

