Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 3.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 100,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 652,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 278.55%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,703 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

