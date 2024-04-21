The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 95,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,609,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

