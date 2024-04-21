The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Manitowoc worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Manitowoc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

