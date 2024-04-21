Thomas L. Travis Sells 7,500 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

BSVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSVN

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.