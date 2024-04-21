TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.46

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.46 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 170.78 ($2.13). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 285,447 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TTG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.24) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.24) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT Electronics

TT Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -23,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at TT Electronics

In other news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.94), for a total value of £84,427.20 ($105,100.46). Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.