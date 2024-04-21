Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Tuniu Stock Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
