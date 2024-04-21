Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Tuniu Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.