United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

United Community Banks Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

