Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

