Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $227.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.13 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

