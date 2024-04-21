Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.