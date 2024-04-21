Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at $641,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.