Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $986,000 Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,233,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,986,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,983,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.71. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $196.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

