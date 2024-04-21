Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,438,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $76.12 and a 52 week high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

