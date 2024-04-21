Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MOS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.