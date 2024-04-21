Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,918 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.90% of Warner Music Group worth $166,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMG opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

