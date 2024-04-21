Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

