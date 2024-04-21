Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $40.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

