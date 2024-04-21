Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

