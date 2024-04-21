Western Wealth Management LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEP opened at $17.00 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.53%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -220.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

