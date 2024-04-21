Western Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,572.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

