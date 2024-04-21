Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,120 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,150,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,929,000 after buying an additional 836,658 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 721.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

BBAX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

