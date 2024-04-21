Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 880 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

