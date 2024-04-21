Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $105,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $113,801,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.81. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

